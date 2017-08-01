Patti LaBelle to headline Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert

Patti LaBelle is headed to North Carolina this fall.
Patti LaBelle will headline the N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert on Oct. 6. Saxophonist Mike Phillips – known for his mix of jazz and hip hop – will open the concert. Phillips toured with Steve Wonder, Michael Jackson and Prince.
Tickets go on sale for the concert on Monday, Aug. 14.
A buffet reception for the concert begins at 7:45 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Koury Convention Center, according to an announcement from the university.
LaBelle began her career in the 1960s as the lead singer of the band “Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles,” eventually changing the name to LaBelle, and recording the hit song, “Lady Marmalade.” Years later, LaBelle launched a solo career, producing hits such as “You Are My Friend,” “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude” and the No. 1 single, “On My Own,” a duet with Michael McDonald.
LaBelle’s music career spans 50 years, with more than 50 million records sold and multiple awards, including induction into the Grammy, Apollo Theater and Songwriter halls of fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LaBelle is also an actor, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian.
N.C. A&T’s weeklong homecoming celebration begins Sunday, Oct. 1 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 8.
For more information on homecoming or the concert, call the Office of Alumni Affairs at 336-433-5570.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768, @AbbieRBennett
