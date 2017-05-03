DPS releases names of district’s Teacher of the Year semifinalists

The Durham Public Schools on Wednesday, May 3, released the names of the school district’s 10 Teacher of the Year semifinalists for 2018.
The teachers were nominated for the honor by their schools and submitted a packet of information for the district’s Teacher of the Year selection committee to consider.
The 10 semifinalists are now in the process of being interviewed by the selection committee.
The committee will determine who the finalists will be and announce them next week.
The 2018 Durham Public Schools Teacher of the Year will be named at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet on May 23 where all school-based Teachers of the Year, semifinalists and finalists will be honored.
In addition, this year, a “Beginning Teacher of the Year” award has been added and one outstanding beginning teacher from each school level (elementary, middle and high) will be recognized.
Here are the names of the 10 semifinalist:
▪ Kirsten Botts, Morehead Montessori Magnet School
▪ Alice Dominguez, J.D. Clement Early College High School
▪ Kimberly Hayes, Easley Elementary
▪ Kirtina Jones, R.N. Harris Integrated Arts/Core Knowledge Magnet School
▪ Elijah Maurer, Durham School of the Arts
▪ Amanda Rakes, Holt Elementary Language Academy
▪ Lori Rose, City of Medicine Academy
▪ Lindsey Russ, Spring Valley Elementary
▪ Mikeah Sleigh, Hospital School
▪ Jill Snow, Githens Middle School
