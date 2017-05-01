NCCU’s Communications Disorders Program receives diversity award

The Council of Academic Programs in Communication Sciences and Disorders recently honored N.C. Central University’s Communications Disorders Program with its Diversity Incentive Award.
The award was presented at the organization’s annual conference in New Orleans on April 20. It acknowledges individuals and academic programs making significant contributions to diversity in the communication sciences and disorders field.
“We are grateful to have the Department of Communication Disorders recognized for its contributions to diversity,” said Audrey Beard, dean of NCCU’s School of Education. “This award motivates us to continue advancing our efforts in diversity.”
NCCU’s Department of Communication Disorders offers master’s degrees in speech and pathology. Students working in the Hablemos! Speech Clinic, housed in the School of Education, receive course credit for providing high-quality treatment for speech and language delays to children from socioeconomically disadvantaged families in North Carolina, predominantly those of Hispanic descent.
“NCCU’s Communication Disorders Program exemplifies diversity in its curriculum, service offerings, clients, students and faculty,” said Katrina Miller, professor and communication disorders clinical director and associate professor. “Diverse learning and work environments are key to reaching mass audiences.”
The NCCU School of Education offers degree programs in communication disorders, as well as elementary and middle-grades education, educational technology, school administration, community, career and school counseling, and five concentrations in special education.
