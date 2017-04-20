Gold Star father Khan sees ‘expediency’ in Trump's moves

President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban order and some of his other security initiatives are “foolish steps of political expediency,” to deliver on campaign promises, instead of responses to actual security needs, one of his most prominent critics says.
“Of course we are all for the safety, security, law enforcement [and the] implementation of implementation of immigration policies and laws of this country,” said Khizr Khan. “But with some sense, with some common sense.”
Khan was in town Friday ahead of a scheduled evening talk at Duke University. A Virginia lawyer, Gold Star father, native of Pakistan and a Muslim, he gained national prominence last year after delivering a blistering anti-Trump speech at the Democratic National Convention.
He spoke to reporters in the morning, the questions focusing both on his assessment of Trump’s post-inauguration moves to clamp down on travel from parts of the Middle East and Africa and on his own motivation for speaking up.
In questioning the travel ban, Khan’s doubts echo those of some well-known national-security professionals.
For instance, former CIA and National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden in February told an audience at UNC-Chapel Hill the ban “was not driven by an intelligence officer’s analysis of the current threat” from the countries Trump’s orders have targeted.
From the start, Khan’s objected to what he sees as Trump’s willingness to play to anti-Muslim sentiment. And he said he’s spoken up because it’s the “duty of a citizen” to stand against violations of the country’s liberties and core values.
“We are profoundly grateful citizens of this country,” Khan said, alluding to his wife, Ghazala Khan, who accompanied him on Thursday. “Twice in my life I have lived without any civil liberties. None of you have. I have. I could not utter the word, could not [speak up] without the fear of being shot. Why wouldn’t I defend these values?”
He added that his late son, Capt. Humayun Khan, set an example for him via his ultimately fatal service with the U.S. Army in Iraq.
The younger Khan was killed after confronting suicide attackers who approached a roadside checkpoint in a bomb-laden taxi.
He “accepted his responsibility, his oath to office, and protected those he was assigned to protect,” Khizr Khan said. “Sometimes it is said that parents teach their children, but in this case, it was [the] other way around. He taught us.”
The elder Khan added that his training as an attorney also counsels having hope that “the rule of law will prevail,” serving its role in checking majoritarian sentiment that treads on people’s rights.
