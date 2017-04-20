Education

April 20, 2017 2:10 PM

Githens to host college awareness event

By Greg Childress

gchildress@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Githens Middle School and the Harvard Club of the Research Triangle will present an Early College Awareness Program for middle school students and their families Saturday, April 22.

The half-day session runs from 8:45 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., at Sherwood Githens Middle School, 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd.

Students and parents can learn from college counselors, admissions officers and actual college students about how to prepare for and afford a college education.

Duke University, N.C. Central University, the UNC-Chapel Hill and Durham Technical Community College will participate.

To register online and for a chance to win prizes, go to bit.ly/2oWWevB.

Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

An inside look at the new George and Julia Brumley Family Nature Preserve

An inside look at the new George and Julia Brumley Family Nature Preserve 0:51

An inside look at the new George and Julia Brumley Family Nature Preserve
Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard 1:01

Durham students share passion for arts, P.E. with N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard
Video: Duke football player Jeremy McDuffie excelling in track and field 0:48

Video: Duke football player Jeremy McDuffie excelling in track and field

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos