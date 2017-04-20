Githens to host college awareness event

Githens Middle School and the Harvard Club of the Research Triangle will present an Early College Awareness Program for middle school students and their families Saturday, April 22.
The half-day session runs from 8:45 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., at Sherwood Githens Middle School, 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd.
Students and parents can learn from college counselors, admissions officers and actual college students about how to prepare for and afford a college education.
Duke University, N.C. Central University, the UNC-Chapel Hill and Durham Technical Community College will participate.
To register online and for a chance to win prizes, go to bit.ly/2oWWevB.
Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645
