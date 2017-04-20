Duke student from Charlotte wins Udall Scholarship

Bryce Cracknell, a Duke University junior, has received the Morris K. Udall Scholarship, which recognizes students who have demonstrated a commitment to careers in the environment or Native American tribal public policy or health care.
Scholars must also demonstrate leadership potential and academic achievement. Sixty students were selected this year from a pool of 429 candidates.
“I would like to work with low-income communities to develop solutions to economic, social and environmental issues that allow for environmental injustices,” Cracknell said. “I believe that every person has a right to clean air and water, wildlands and oceans with abundant biodiversity, and environmental justice. Far too often this right is denied to marginalized communities due to their race and/or socioeconomic status.”
Cracknell, who is from Charlotte, is Duke's first Udall scholar since 2011. Each scholarship provides up to $7,000 during the scholar's junior or senior year. The 2017 Udall Scholars will assemble Aug. 8-13 in Tucson, Arizona, to receive their awards and meet policymakers and community leaders.
Cracknell is pursuing a degree in public policy with a concentration in race and poverty, and a minor in environmental science and policy. He said he hopes to “build a more inclusive environmental movement for minority and low-income communities by providing opportunities toward long-term social and environmental sustainability”
