NCCU student Tyler Walker named a Newman Civic Fellow

N.C. Central University sophomore Tyler Walker has been named to the 2017 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. He is the first NCCU student to receive the honor.
Walker is among 273 fellows announced by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher educationNamed for Campus Compact co-founder Frank Newman, the fellowship is a one-year experience emphasizing personal, professional and civic growth.
Walker’s interests are in the area of social justice and economic inequality. He has worked with a local company to provide media exposure for non-profit organizations to raise awareness on social issues.
“Tyler’s commitment to educational excellence, service and social justice makes him an admirable student,” said NCCU Interim Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye. “He is most deserving of this prestigious fellowship and will represent NCCU well.”
The Newman Civic Fellowship is supported by the KPMG Foundation and Newman’s Own Foundation.
