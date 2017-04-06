UNC-Chapel Hill officials on Friday kicked off “Arts Everywhere Day,” the official launch of Carolina’s “Arts Everywhere” initiative.
The initiative is intended to convert the campus into a creative hub, engaging the university community with diverse arts experiences and opportunities for creative expression. More than 50 pop-up performances by student arts groups were scheduled for launch day.
The program hopes to make Carolina a leader in transforming 21st century liberal arts education and is the brainchild of Chancellor Carol Folt under the direction of Special Assistant to the Chancellor for the Arts, Emil Kang.
