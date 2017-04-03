Research Triangle High School’s Deborah Brown is state’s top charter school teacher

Deborah Brown, an English teacher at Research Triangle High School (RTHS), has been named the 2017 N.C. Charter School Teacher of the Year as part of the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Teacher of the Year program sponsored through the State Department of Public Instruction.
Brown and eight regional finalists will learn during a banquet at the Umstead Hotel in Cary on Thursday, April 6 whether they have been named the North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
In addition to her teaching duties, Brown is the English Department chairwoman and director of professional development at RTHS, an independent public charter school located in Research Triangle Park.
A resident of Cary, Brown was a part of the founding faculty that established the school in 2012.
Before moving to RTHS, Brown was the English Department chairwoman at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School in Wake County, where she piloted the national iLead 21 student leadership development program and was trained in the New Tech model of project-based learning.
Also in Wake County, Brown taught English, drama and journalism at Green Hope High School and coached Green Hope’s first Mock Trial Team.
Brown manages her own YouTube channel with about 150 instructional videos she has created for her students.
The channel averages about a hundred hits a day from all over the world and is currently at more than 250,000 individual views.
In addition, Brown coaches the highly decorated RTHS Speech & Debate team and is the adviser for the yearbook.
Brown is a frequent presenter at state and national conferences, including seminars she offers twice a year through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.
RTHS’s mission is to increase access to globally competitive Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education for students and teachers across North Carolina, by incubating, proving and scaling innovative models of teaching and learning.
