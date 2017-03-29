Duke offers admission to 2,313 potential students

More than 2,300 high school seniors from across the country and around the world are being informed at 7 p.m. today that they have been accepted to Duke University.
More than 34,400 students applied for admission this year -- the highest number ever received -- with almost 31,000 applying under Duke’s Regular Decision program. From the regular decision pool, 2,255 students -- 7.3 percent -- will receive a notice of acceptance inviting them to become members of the Class of 2021. Another 58 students who applied early and whose decisions were deferred to March will also learn they have been admitted.
These students have until May 1 to make their final decisions.
In December, 861 students were admitted under the university’s binding Early Decision program, comprising 50 percent of the Class of 2021.
“The Regular Decision applicants were so impressive, not just in their academic accomplishments but even more in their engagement in learning and in contributing to their communities,” said Christoph Guttentag, dean of undergraduate admissions. “Being able to admit only about 7 percent of them made the selection process particularly challenging for us.”
Duke's admissions policy is “need blind” for all applicants except international students, meaning that applicants are accepted regardless of their ability to pay for college. Duke meets 100 percent of demonstrated financial need for all admitted students.
This was the first year that Duke participated in the QuestBridge Scholars program, a recruitment program geared specifically toward low-income and first-generation students. Thirty six of the admitted Early Decision students are QuestBridge Scholars.
“We were so pleased to begin our partnership with QuestBridge this year. With the other students admitted in our Early Decision program they set a high bar for the Regular Decision pool,” Guttentag said.
This is also the second year for the Washington Duke Scholars, a program for exceptionally talented students from around the country who are the first in their families to attend college and who have demonstrated financial need.
All applicants will be able to receive their decisions online, but only those students who are admitted will receive mailed letters. Students will be able to reply online to offers of admission or the opportunity to be placed on the waiting list.
