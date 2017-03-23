Rural education summit planned

Retired U.S. Congresswoman Eva Clayton will host a Rural Education Advocacy Day at the Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh.
Clayton along with policymakers, education and business leaders will meet March 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to discuss issues facing rural educational systems.
As the state with the second largest rural population in America, nearly 40 percent of North Carolina’s students in traditional public schools are in a rural district.
According to the National Institutes of Health, low-income-rural communities struggle to retain “highly trained” teachers and have greater turnover rates than other areas. Rural communities also lag behind in digital infrastructure.
The goal of the conference is to foster bipartisan collaboration between policymakers, educators, business leaders, education organizations, civic and civil rights leaders, and parents in rural areas.
During the morning, attendees will focus on recruiting and retaining teachers in rural school districts and enhancing digital learning opportunities during two panel discussions.
Department of Public Instruction is located at 301 N. Wilmington Street in Raleigh.
