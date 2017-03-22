State Board of Education review panel to hear Kestrel Heights’ appeal on school’s closing

The State Board of Education (SBE) has agreed to establish a review panel to receive information regarding Kestrel Heights Charter School’s appeal of the SBE’s decision to amend the school’s charter to serve only students in grades K-8.
Ther review panel will meet April 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Representatives from both the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and Kestrel Heights will each be permitted 45 minutes to present information to panel members.
At the conclusion of the presentations, the panel will convene in closed session to deliberate and formulate a recommendation for SBE’s consideration at its April 5 meeting.
The SBE voted unanimously March 2 to order Kestrel to close its high school because the school awarded diplomas to students who didn’t meet state requirements for graduation.
Kestrel, a public charter school, has been under intense scrutiny since an internal investigation found that 160 of Kestrel’s 399 graduates since 2008 didn’t meet the state’s requirements for a high school diploma.
Greg Childress
