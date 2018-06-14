2 men robbed a Chapel Hill Walmart at gunpoint and stole beer and toilet paper, police say

Two Chapel Hill men are accused robbing a Walmart store at gunpoint and making off with pork skins, beer, toilet paper and "other meats."
Rico Lashawn Moses, 42, and Terry Lamont Shoffner, 58, were charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny in the May 16 incident at Walmart on U.S. 15-501 North.
Police say Moses and Shoffner filled a shopping cart with items and then Moses showed a gun and threatened to kill a Walmart employee who tried to stop them.
"The men loaded the stolen goods into their vehicle as another employee approached them," Sara Pack, a spokeswoman for the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release Thursday. "Again, one of the suspects threatened to kill the employee if they were followed."
The suspects then drove away, Pack said.
Moses was also charged with communicating threats, assault on a female, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony going armed to the terror of the people.
Moses was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on May 24 and was held under a $100,000 bond. Shoffner was arrested on June 4 and held under a $5,700.
Comments