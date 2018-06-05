Man suspected of breaking into dozens of homes arrested in Durham

A man who is accused of breaking into more than 25 homes has been arrested after authorities found him hiding in a warehouse in Durham.
Leron Kelly Owens, 31, was arrested by Orange County sheriff's deputies around 3: 30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Owens in a warehouse near Junction Road and Inlet Avenue in Durham.
Orange County investigators worked with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the Durham Police Department to locate Owens.
Investigators from Orange County received a tip Tuesday that Owens was at a Durham residence. While checking the area, deputies spotted him driving a Mazda Protégé on Faucette Avenue in Durham.
Owens fled the Mazda on foot before deputies caught up with him, said Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jamie Sykes.
"Cooperation and team work among law enforcement agencies are always important; however, that was even more evident today," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “Without this assistance, an individual suspected in approximately 25-30 break-ins in Orange County alone over a three-month period would still have the opportunity to deprive hard working residents of their property and sense of security in their homes.”
Owens was turned over to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Sykes said, and is believed to have stolen such items as cash, weapons and jewelry.
"A full list of charges will be available later, and additional arrests are anticipated in connection with these break-ins," Sykes wrote in an email.
The investigation is ongoing.
