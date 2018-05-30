Report: Man died at Durham County jail of 'undetermined' cause

A man found dead in his cell at the Durham County jail Sunday died of undetermined causes, according to a report released Wednesday.

Dashawn Devonte Evans, 23, was last seen alive during a supervision round at 7:30 a.m., according to the report from the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

He was next found at 7:57 a.m. either in distress or dead and was officially pronounced dead at 8:52 a.m., according to the report.

The report leaves blank spaces to check for suicide or natural causes. Under "other" it says "Undetermined."

Venise Jones, Evans' grandmother, said the family has received very little information.

A relative called the State Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, Jones said, and someone told her that Evans had an enlarged heart, but the rest was inconclusive. The official said it might be three to four months before they have more information, Jones said.

Sheriff Mike Andrews has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate, which is standard procedure in such incidents.

Evans had been in jail since Oct. 14, 2017, on a $750,000 secured bond, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was booked on charges of fleeing to elude arrest, hit/run (property damage), robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), felony conspiracy, and two counts of failure to appear in court, according to the Sheriff's Office. Evans’ attorney, Daniel Meier, said most of the charges were dismissed when the case was moved to federal court, where Evans recently pleaded guilty to federal robbery charges.

His death was the seventh at the jail since 2013.