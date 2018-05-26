Police: Two wounded in North Raleigh shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting late Friday near Capital Boulevard, Raleigh police reported.
The shooting occurred in the Chuck E. Cheese's parking lot. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
A large crowd was in the parking lot when someone pulled a gun and shot into the crowd, police said. One person was hit in the elbow, and another was also hit. The two were taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Police did not provide additional information about the people who were injured.
Comments