5, including 3 teens, now charged with killing Chinese businessman Hong Zheng

The Durham Police Department has arrested four more suspects, including three teenagers, in the April killing of Chinese businessman Hong Zheng.

Zheng was fatally shot in his driveway in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive on April 15, after coming home from his China Wok restaurant.

On Friday police arrested Hykeem Deshun Cox, 21, and on Tuesday they arrested Darryl Bradford, 18, Semaj Maleek Bradley, 18, and Charles Winfor Daniels, 18, police announced at a press briefing Thursday. All are from Durham.

"Oh! That's great news!" said Jianping Yang, board chairman for the Chinese-American Friendship Association of N.C. "That's very good news."





Yang attended a May 9 meeting with Durham leaders as a representative of the Asian-American business community to express concerns about thieves targeting of Asian-Americans in the Triangle.

"We want to thank police for the great job they are doing,” Yang said. “And we want to tell them, keep doing it – until the problem is completely solved.”

Bradford, Bradley, Daniels and Cox are all charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle.

“We are very grateful for the outstanding work done by our homicide investigators and other departmental staff and for the assistance from the community which helped us in making this arrest,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Marsh Sr.

Police had already arrested Maurice Owen Wiley Jr., 28, on April 27, in the case. He was also charged in two incidents of alleged domestic violence.





In a 2017 incident in Durham,, Wiley was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, assault by pointing a gun, assault in the presence of a minor and misdemeanor larceny.

In a March incident in Wake County, Wiley was charged with strangulation.