The call came in as a heart attack. Now Durham police say it was murder

What seemed like a heart attack, the police now suspect was murder.

Ashley Nicole Burris, 33, of Durham, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the death of 54-year-old Michael Anthony Bullock of Durham over a month ago.

Michael Anthony Bullock Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

On March 31, Durham police officers were dispatched to a cardiac arrest call in the 300 block of East Umstead Street. Inside, they found Bullock, who was pronounced dead inside this home.

His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

"Due to the medical examiner’s findings, the case is now being investigated as a homicide," police spokeswoman Kammie Michael wrote Monday.

Police released no additional details in the case.

Burris was placed in Durham County jail without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

All told, violent crime during the first quarter of the year was down 41 percent, according to police statistics. Not counting this case, there were six homicides in the first three months of the year compared to five homicides during the same period the year before.

