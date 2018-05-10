Burglars struck Hillsborough gun store twice in five weeks, police say

Police are investigating two break-ins at a gun store in Hillsborough.
Liberty Guns, at 615 Hampton Pointe Blvd. in the Hampton Pointe shopping center, was first broken into on April 4, when a "number" of handguns were stolen, police said.
Police responded around 1 a.m. to a second burglary at the shop on May 10.
Burglars had entered the store through a broken window and stole "a number of long guns," police said.
The suspects may have been in a dark-colored van or SUV, according to police.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jon Purvis at 919-296-9533. To provide anonymous tips, call 919-296-9555 or send an email using the department’s online form.
