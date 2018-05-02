Durham police search for accused robber

Police are searching for an alleged robber.
Devonte Daquan Cozart, 23, is charged with an April 25 armed robbery of a man and a woman in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.
Police say Cozart held the pair at gunpoint.
Cozart is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on Cozart’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Owens at 919-560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers never have to identify themselves.
