Durham teenager charged with killing a man and stealing his gun

The Durham County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenager they say killed a man Thursday night and stole his gun.

Deputies were dispatched to a possible home invasion call at 1908 Torredge Road around 11:30 p.m. They found a person inside the brick ranch house who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A witness told deputies the person responsible might still be in the area on foot.

Deputies and Durham police searched the area and took a man matching the witness's description into custody about an hour later on Vintage Hill Parkway in the Treyburn Parkway area.

An arrest warrant charges Deiontre Taylor, 17, of 3523 Dearborn Drive with murder and stealing a Smith and Wesson Model SD40, a pistol advertised for home and personal protection with a retail value of $400, according to the manufacturer's website.

The dead man was identified as Stirling Clark, according to the arrest warrant. N.C. Department of Corrections records show a Stirling Clark sentenced to probation and a suspended sentence on a misdemeanor possession of stolen property charge in 2012 who would be 32 years old.

At a press conference Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Andrews said three people were in the house but may have been in another part of the house at the time of shooting.

Taylor and Clark may have been acquaintances, Andrews said, "but it's only been 12 hours since we received the first initial call."

