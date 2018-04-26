Orange County shooting death was the result of a domestic dispute, sheriff says

Orange County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting death Wednesday evening that was the result of a domestic dispute.
The shooting was reported at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Eno Cemetery Road in Cedar Grove, near Hillsborough. A 911 caller described it as "a domestic situation involving weapons," sheriff's office spokesman Jamie Sykes said.
One person was found dead, Sykes said. No arrests have been made.
It was the second time in the past six months that the Orange County Sheriff's Office has investigated a domestic-related death,
"When our deputies respond to a domestic violence call, they are acutely aware of the potential lethality of the situation," Charles Blackwood said in a news release.
Authorities finished investigating the scene early Thursday morning. "Upon the conclusion of the investigation, charges will be pursued as appropriate," Sykes said.
