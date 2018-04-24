Durham Sheriff's Office: No evidence of foul play in little girl’s death

The Durham County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a 3-year-old found in a Bahama creek behind her home.
Sheriff's Office reports show a missing-person call coming from the girl's address at 1:33 pm April 9 and a command post being set up at the address at 2:27 pm. The 3-year-old was found later that afternoon unresponsive in a body of water behind her home. She died at the hospital April 10.
The father of the missing 3-year-old called 911 around 1:30 April 9 and was transferred to a Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.
“I just put her down for a nap less than an hour ago, and I was working in the crawl space and it’s possible she ran in the woods with my dog, but it’s really unlikely,” the father said.
The dog, a brown Labrador retriever named Hops, was also missing, he said.
“The dog is outside and he is gone and not coming back,” the father said. “That is not like him to wonder. “
The man said he had searched the house and 10 acres of property off Rougemont Road in Durham. He said there was about 1,000 acres of wooded land next to his property.
