Police originally asked for the public's help in finding this woman who allegedly slashed a man's neck with a box cutter on a Durham bus on March 15. Durham Police Department
Woman accused of slashing man's neck with box cutter on bus has been arrested

By Colin Warren-Hicks

April 18, 2018 02:17 PM

Police have arrested a woman accused of slashing a man's neck with a box cutter on a public bus.

Naisha Bowser was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Raynor Street and North Miami Boulevard.

On March 15, passengers on a GoDurham bus witnessed a woman throw a soda bottle through the vehicle's windshield after arguing with its driver near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue, police said.

When a male passenger tried to intervene, the woman slashed his neck with a box cutter, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowser is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a public transit operator and injury to property.

