Man was kidnapped from Raleigh home and told to withdraw cash from bank, police say

Police are investigating after they say a man was kidnapped from his Raleigh home and told to withdraw money from a bank.
Donnell Smith, 52, was assaulted by a male acquaintance in his home and and was forced into a vehicle around noon Thursday, Raleigh police said in a news release. Another man and two women were also in the vehicle.
Smith was driven to the State Employees Credit Union at 4262 Louisburg Road, and the kidnappers demanded that he withdraw cash, police said. Smith was able to alert a SECU employee to his situation, and the employee called law enforcement.
The suspects left the bank before officers arrived, police said.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
