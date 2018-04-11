Toddler found in Durham County creek has died

A 3-year-old who was found unresponsive in a creek in northern Durham County died Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girl was found Monday afternoon unresponsive in a creek behind a home at 9706 Rougemont Road in the Bahama community.

"Deputies were notified tonight around 10 p.m. that the missing toddler ... has passed away at the hospital," a statement from the sheriff's office said. The girl had been on life support.

"Detectives are still speaking with the family and examining evidence that was recovered at the scene. The circumstances that led up to the incident are still being investigated. No charges have been filed," according to the statement issuead shortly before 11 p.m.

Deputies had been dispatched to the home at 1:33 p.m. Monday in response to a missing-person call coming from the girl's address in the rural community, according to sheriff's office records. They set up a command post at the address at 2:27 p.m. to direct an investigation.

Paramedics tried to save the girl, and first-responders drove her in a golf cart up a hill before placing her into an ambulance and taking her to Duke University Hospital, according to ABC11.

At 4:10 p.m. the sheriff's office said the girl had been found and taken to the hospital.

Monday night, the sheriff's office issued a statement saying detectives were monitoring the girl's condition at the hospital, where she was in intensive care. The statement also said that the sheriff's office had executed a search warrant at the girl's home.

Neighbors said the child's father had first called them around 1:48 p.m. asking for help locating the little girl, who had disappeared along with the family's dog.

One neighbor described the area between the house and the creek where the 3-year-old was found as heavily wooded. The land around the creek is eroded and steep, the neighbor said.