Durham police thought he died of a heart attack, but now there's a murder investigation

A death that at first appeared the result a heart attack is now being investigated as a homicide.
Michael Anthony Bullock, 54, was found dead Friday at his home in the 300 block of E. Umstead St. Police officers were called to the home for a call about cardiac arrest.
Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene, but an autopsy revealed findings that have since prompted a homicide investigation, police say.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Bullock's death marks the seventh recorded homicide in Durham County this year.
Anyone with information about Bullock's death is asked to call Investigator Hines at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Investigators are also attempting to locate Bullock’s family members. Anyone with information about his family is asked to call Hines.
