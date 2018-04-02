Durham woman charged with murder in months-old case

A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Durham on Sunday and charged with killing a 64-year-old man more than a year ago.
The crime appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation, said Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
On Oct. 6, 2016, police officers were dispatched to the home of Willie Lee Burnett on Ashe Street. Inside, they found Burnett badly injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died in January 2017.
A medical examiner later ruled Burnett’s death a homicide.
On Sunday, Makeishia Elaine Parker, 43, was charged with Burnett's murder.
She was arrested and placed in the Durham County Jail without bond.
