Zebulon police identify officers and suspect involved in shooting

The Zebulon Police Department has identified the officers and suspect in a Sunday officer-involved shooting.
According to Zebuon police, officer Robert Prichard, 35, responded to a 911 call near the Walmart. The caller said he was wanted for violating his own parole and gave his name to the operator.
The caller, 30-year-old Kurt Lee Walters, described himself as an Indian man with long hair, a beard and wearing khaki pants and a white shirt. He stated that he would wait at Walmart for the police.
But when they arrived, officers could not find Walters . After searching the area, they found him at the Murphy USA Express at 801 E. Gannon Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Officers began speaking with Walters when he became combative, pushed an officer and produced a weapon and pointed it at Prichard, according to police.
Another officer, Nathanial Brown, 52, fired one shot and the bullet hit Walters in the neck.
Walters was transported to WakeMed Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Neither officer was injured, and neither has been involved in any previous officer-involved shootings, police say.
Following standard procedure, Brown has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative duty. He has been an officer with the Zebulon Police Department for 12 years.
Prichard has worked for the department for 10 years.
A vehicle that was reported stolen earlier on Sunday was found within the Walmart parking lot. Police say they believe Walters stole the vehicle and used it to drive to the scene of the shooting.
Comments