Police seek public's help finding woman accused of slashing man on GoDurham bus.

Durham police are asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly slashed a man's neck with a box cutter on a GoDurham bus on March 15.
Witnesses told police they saw the woman get off the bus while carrying a small child after the attack on the man.
The Durham Police Department released a photograph of the woman Thursday and are asking if the public can help identify her.
The incident occurred on a GoDurham bus near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue on March 15, 2018, police said.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said witnesses described a female bus passenger throwing a soda bottle through the bus windshield, apparently angered by an escalating argument with the bus driver.
When a male passenger tried to intervene, the female passenger slashed his neck, witnesses told police.
"The male passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening," Michael said.
Witnesses described the woman as a African-American female in her 20s, standing approximately 5-foot-4 with a medium build and a medium to light complexion and red hair.
They said she was wearing brown, animal-print leggings along with a dark, striped-sleeve top.
Anyone with information about the incident or the woman's identity is asked to call Investigator Junker at 919-560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
