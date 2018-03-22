Durham man arrested, faces child pornography charges

A Durham man has been arrested by a coalition of law enforcement agencies on charges related to child pornography.
William Mearl Wiggins Jr., 26, was arrested in the 1200 block of Orchard Way, Durham, Wednesday, March 22.
The Durham Police Department assisted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the arrest.
Wiggins was charged with 12 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael had no further comment, citing the ongoing nature of the the investigation.
