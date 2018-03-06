Police name teenager shot to death Saturday night in Durham

Police have identified the teenager killed in a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.
Jyireh Lamour Holeman, 17, of Durham, died late Saturday night in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Blvd, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, and on their arrival, they found Holeman’s body outdoors.
Of the apparent homicide, Glenn said, “The shooting does not appear to be random.”
Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at 919-560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
