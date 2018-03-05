Do you recognize this suspected Food Lion robber wearing a fedora?

An unidentified man robbed the Food Lion grocery store in the Timberlyne Shopping Center on Weaver Dairy Road, and The Chapel Hill Police Department said it wants the public’s help in identifying him.
The robbery occurred at approximately 10:27 p.m. Feb. 27. when the suspect grabbed a cash register drawer, police said. A tussle between a Food Lion clerk and the suspected robber ensued.
The suspect ran out of the grocery store. He wore a fedora.
The cash register drawer was later found and recovered behind the Food Lion, near Westminster Drive.
Police said the suspect appeared to be in his 50s.
Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspect has been asked to call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
