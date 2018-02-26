Family members of a 60-year-old man who was fatally stabbed Sunday said he knew the young man charged with killing him and called him his god-nephew.

“I just want to know why. What’s the reason why you stabbed my Daddy that many times?” said Kerrie Massenburg, 28, the daughter of Willie Lee Gibson. “What was the cause of it?”

Police found Gibson, who also has a 19-year-old son, lying wounded in a parking lot of the 2000 block of Avondale Drive around 1 a.m. Gibson was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Tysheem LeBlanc, 20, was arrested and charged with murder. District Court Judge Fred Battaglia declined to set a bail amount Monday morning.

The stabbing occurred outside of a sweepstakes café, where the men had spent some time prior, family members said.

“Everybody told me it was happy on the inside,” Massenburg said. “What changed? What was the whole cause? Just give me the answer. Just tell me why.”

Massenburg said the two men had known each other for years. Gibson, who worked at Duke University and Rick’s Diner, was retired and disabled, family members said.

Linda Dixon, who called Gibson her god-brother, said LeBlanc was at her home about three hours before the fatal stabbing.

“He was acting normal. He laughed. He played. He talked to my son,” Dixon said. “It just hurt for you to do something like this. I just want to know why.”

Edward LeBlanc, Tysheem’s father, described his son as a good, quiet kid who stayed to himself. Tysheem LeBlanc worked at a salvage yard and was working to get his GED at Durham Technical Community College.

“I have no idea what happened,” Edward LeBlanc said. “I assume it was self-defense.”

The stabbing was Durham’s fourth homicide of 2018.