Confederate statue trials: Durham commissioners don’t have to testify. Here’s why

Durham County commissioners will not have to testify in the trial of those charged with toppling the Confederate statue, a judge ruled Friday.
Durham County District Judge Fred Battaglia Jr. agreed with Durham County Attorney Lowell Siler’s argument that it is an “undue burden,” on the elected officials and information could be provided from other individuals.
Holmes subpoenaed the five Durham County commissioners to appear in court Monday to testify in the trials of the eight people charged with toppling a Confederate monument.
Trials are expected to begin Monday for the eight defendants: Takiyah Thompson, Elena Everett, Peter Gilbert, Raul Mauro Jimenez, Jessica Nicole Jude, Qasima Wideman, Dante Strobino, Peter Gilbert, Joseph Karlik.
The defendants are required to appear in District Court at 9 a.m. Monday, and their individual trials are expected to start sometime in the day.
The eight people are charged with three misdemeanors related to the Aug. 14 demonstration in which Thompson climbed a ladder, placed a yellow, moving strap around a bronze Confederate soldier and others pulled it to the ground.
The East Main Street statue, which was in front of the county’s administrative building and historic former courthouse, crumpled when it hit the ground. The toppling of the nearly century-old monument came two days after a demonstration around another monument in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a man drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman.
In January, District Attorney Roger Echols said he planned to drop the felony charges.
The subpoena
“You are being called to testify as to the value and meaning of the county property at dispute in this case,” says the subpoena ordering the commissioners to court.
The original felony charges depended on the value of the statue. Holmes would not say before Friday’s hearing why he still wants the commissioners to testify.
Siler’s motion says the five commissioners have “no direct knowledge” of the value of the statue “and have no relevant testimony to present.”
Any testimony as to the value of the statue is irrelevant to the guilt or innocence of the defendants, the motion states. The “meaning” of the statue is “irrelevant, over-broad and vague and can’t be testified to,” by commissioners.
The request for commissioners to testify is “an undue burden, unreasonable and oppressive on the commissioners who have numerous responsibilities conducting county business,” the motion states.
Statue’s worth
In court, Siler said that commissioners could only provide hearsay testimony of the value of the statue as county employees gathered that information.
In October, Durham County Commissioner Chair Wendy Jacobs sent a letter Echols that valued the bronze statue at $23,789. The lowest estimated cost to replace the statue was $28,000.
Holmes argued that commissioners could provide other information about the moral value of the statue, as they have made similar public statements. He also said he didn’t feel the county provided evidence of the undue burden.
After the toppling, commissioners said they don’t support replacing the statue.
“As far as I know, there are no members who support replacing that memorial, knowing the history of it and the pain and suffering” it has caused in the community, Wendy Jacobs, chair of the commissioners, said in late August.
However, civil disobedience typically comes with consequences, a majority of them also said in interviews and social media posts.
Charges were dropped against three of the 12 defendants because there were no evidence linking them to the toppling, Echols said.
In December, Loan Tran accepted deferred prosecution on three misdemeanor charges – injury to real property, damage to personal property and defacing a public monument – for helping to topple the statue. Tran also agreed to pay $1,250 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community service.
