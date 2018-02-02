Judge orders man charged with killing Alicia Elder to be held without bail

The man charged with killing Alicia Elder will remain in jail after a judge ordered him to be held without bail Friday morning.
Michael Anthony Person, 55, of Durham was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
He made his first court appearance Friday morning. He wore an orange jail jumpsuit.
A prosecutor said Person has 19 prior convictions, including for six violent crimes. Person’s last conviction was in June 2014. He was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and spent five years and three months in state prison, according to state records.
Other convictions include assault on a female, possession of drugs, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury .
Officers found Elder, 50, at Hillside Park in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, on Tuesday after receiving a call after 9 p.m. She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Elder was a mother of 31-year-old twins, Andre and Andrea Elder-Spencer. She had three grandchildren. She had an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in social work from NCCU, according to her father Henry Elder.
Alicia Elder was a social worker at B&D Behavioral Health Services in Durham, he said.
