Michael Person during his first appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 2 after being charged with the first degree murder of Alicia Elder.
Michael Person during his first appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 2 after being charged with the first degree murder of Alicia Elder. Virginia Bridges vbridges@heraldsun.com
Michael Person during his first appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 2 after being charged with the first degree murder of Alicia Elder. Virginia Bridges vbridges@heraldsun.com

Crime

Judge orders man charged with killing Alicia Elder to be held without bail

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@heraldsun.com

February 02, 2018 06:26 AM

Durham

The man charged with killing Alicia Elder will remain in jail after a judge ordered him to be held without bail Friday morning.

Michael Anthony Person, 55, of Durham was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

He made his first court appearance Friday morning. He wore an orange jail jumpsuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A prosecutor said Person has 19 prior convictions, including for six violent crimes. Person’s last conviction was in June 2014. He was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and spent five years and three months in state prison, according to state records.

Other convictions include assault on a female, possession of drugs, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury .

Officers found Elder, 50, at Hillside Park in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, on Tuesday after receiving a call after 9 p.m. She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Elder was a mother of 31-year-old twins, Andre and Andrea Elder-Spencer. She had three grandchildren. She had an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in social work from NCCU, according to her father Henry Elder.

Alicia Elder was a social worker at B&D Behavioral Health Services in Durham, he said.

Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges

  Comments  