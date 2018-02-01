Father of NCCU alum found stabbed in park: ‘Most devastating loss I have ever had’

A Raleigh man is preparing to bury his daughter, a mother of twins and a N.C. Central alumna, after she was found stabbed in a Durham park this week.
“This is most devastating loss I have ever had,” said Henry Elder, 76, of Raleigh.
Durham officers found Alicia Elder, 50, at Hillside Park, in the1300 block of South Roxboro Street, on Tuesday after receiving a call shortly after 9 p.m. She was stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Alicia Elder was a mother of 31-year-old twins, Andre and Andrea Elder-Spencer. She had three grandchildren. She received an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in social work from NCCU, Henry Elder said.
She was in the first graduating class of the social work master’s program, Henry Elder said.
“I raised her by myself,” said Henry Elder, who has two other children. “We have been going in circles for the last couple of days.”
Alicia Elder was a social worker at B&D Behavioral Health Services in Durham, he said. Her LinkedIn profile says she had worked there since 2010.
Others described her as the life of the party and gregarious, Henry Elder said.
“She did not seem to meet an enemy,” he said. “She loved everybody.”
Henry Elder said he wasn’t surprised to learn about his daughter’s death.
“My daughter was foolishly fearless,” he said, adding that he is more cautious about venturing out in the city.
“Especially at night,” he said.
Alicia Elder was the city’s second homicide of 2018. The first unfolded around noon in a southern Durham shopping center parking lot on the same day that Alicia Elder was found.
Darelle Marquis Harper, 31, of Durham died in the Triangle Village Shopping Center’s parking lot after being shot, according to police.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
