Woman, baby improving after shooting, but remain in intensive care

A pregnant woman shot multiple times last week and the baby she was forced to deliver a month early are improving but still have a long way to go, a family member said Tuesday.
The 22-year-old woman who was shot had an emergency Cesarian section after the Jan. 23 shooting.
Marva Norwood, the woman’s niece, said the family is asking the media to not disclose the names of the woman or her boyfriend, who also was shot, because of concerns for their safety.
The baby, who was so small he could fit in one hand when he was born, remains in the neonatal intensive care unit, Norwood said.
Never miss a local story.
The baby was having seizures every two hours. The seizures have slowed and are now days apart, she said.
“His doctor says he still has a long way to go,” Norwood said.
The mother remains in intensive care with one of the bullets still in her body, Norwood said. She was able to hold her baby two days ago, Norwood said.
Meanwhile, suspect Torie Damonte Graves, 26, of Mebane made his first court appearance Tuesday.
He was arrested Monday on charges of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of malicious assault in secret, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, one count of communicating threats, one count of injury to real property, one count of discharging a firearm within a predominantly residential area, one count of assault on an unborn child and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
A gun was found during the vehicle stop, police said.
Graves’ bail remains at $1 million, said Norwood who attended the Tuesday morning hearing.
The shootings
Police got a call around 12:20 a.m. Jan. 23 and found the 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man shot in a townhouse at Hoover Road Apartments, a public housing community at 1126 Hoover Road.
The man and woman had been shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not offer a motive for the shooting or say how many times the man and woman were shot.
Police told the woman’s family the apartment belongs to Graves’ ex-girlfriend.
“They were arguing,” Norwood said.
Bahshira Magwood woke up around midnight to gunshots popping, she said last week.
“I went over there, and I saw her and her baby father lying on the floor,” she said.
Magwood was told that someone banged on the door and didn’t respond when the pregnant woman asked who it was.
“Nobody said nothing,” Magwood said. “And then gunshots.”
Norwood has started a crowdfunding campaign to help her niece and family move to a safe place outside of Durham after she gets out of the hospital.
“We don’t like to ask for anything,” she said. “We have decided to come together and do what is right and get her out of Durham. We couldn’t do it by ourselves.”
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments