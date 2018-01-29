She gave birth after being shot. Now police have a suspect

A Mebane man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that forced a pregnant woman who was shot multiple times to have an emergency delivery last week.
Torie Damonte Graves, 26, was arrested during a vehicle stop Monday on Hoover Road near Ashe Street, according to police. A gun was found during the vehicle stop.
Graves was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of malicious assault in secret, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, one count of communicating threats, one count of injury to real property, one count of discharging a firearm within a predominantly residential area, one count of assault on an unborn child and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Graves has been placed in the Durham County jail on a $1 million bail. In 2014, Graves was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s records. He served a suspended sentence and probation.
Police got a call around 12:20 a.m. Jan. 23 and found the 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man shot multiple times in a townhouse at Hoover Road Apartments, a public housing community at 1126 Hoover Road.
The man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. They did not offer a motive for the shooting or say how many times they were shot.
The woman who was shot is improving, but a family member said they are worried about the newborn. Her 26-year-old boyfriend was also shot.
“(The baby) is not doing well,” Marva Norwood, the woman’s aunt, said Thursday. “I don't know how much they would want me to say about it. He had a lack of oxygen to his brain,” after the mother lost a lot of blood after being shot.
The baby was due at the end of February, Norwood said.
Doctors are still working to stabilize her niece, a mother of three including the baby boy who was delivered by C-section after the shooting, Norwood said.
On Thursday the baby was in the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital. He was so small he could fit in one hand, she said.
Norwood has started a crowdfunding campaign to help her niece and family move to a safe place outside of Durham after she gets out of the hospital.
“I am asking the public for some kind of relief. She is progressing, thank God,” said Norwood, 28, of Chapel Hill. “We ask for everybody to keep praying. Keep doing what they are doing. Even if they are only able to do a penny, give a penny. We ask for their help because we are going to need it.”
Norwood said she doesn’t believe her niece and the boyfriend were the targets.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
