Pregnant woman, man injured in Durham shooting

Durham police are investigating a double shooting of a 26-year-old pregnant woman and 26-year-old man.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning at an apartment community at 1126 Hoover Road.
Officers were dispatched to the call at 12:20 a.m. They found two people who had been shot inside an apartment.
The man and women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.T. Novotny at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29121or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
