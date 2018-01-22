Crime

Police seek help identifying suspects in Durham Rite Aid robbery

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@heraldsun.com

January 22, 2018 04:14 PM

Durham

Durham police are asking for your help with identifying two men who robbed a Rite Aid on Guess Road earlier this month.

Two men, one armed with a gun, entered the Rite Aid at 3798 Guess Road on Jan. 11 shortly before 10 p.m., assaulted a 70-year-old employee and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store, according to police.

The first suspect was described as a black male between 18 and 22 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes.

The second suspect was described as a black male between 18 and 22 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and wearing a gray and black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes. The suspect had a black handgun in his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Anne Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges

