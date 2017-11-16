Family remembers 16-year-old slaying victim, the 23rd in Durham this year

More Videos 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod Pause 0:12 UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested 1:24 Durham's bomb squad sets off "disruptive charge" in Carrboro car 0:55 Carrboro police investigate suspicious package in car 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 0:30 Durham police respond to hostage threat hoax 0:24 Durham police trying to ID suspect after robbery shootout 0:22 Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores 0:53 Watch: Bereaved grandmother remembers 16-year-old killed in Durham 0:25 Watch: Police use K-9 'officers' to hunt Wells Fargo bank branch robbery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Bereaved grandmother remembers 16-year-old killed in Durham Vanessa Graves-Cousin talks about her 16-year-old grandson Torry Trueluck's love of basketball. Torry died after being shot in Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Vanessa Graves-Cousin talks about her 16-year-old grandson Torry Trueluck's love of basketball. Torry died after being shot in Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Virginia Bridges vbridges@newsobserver.com

