BMW stolen from Carrboro driver, used in Orange County carjacking

A Wednesday car theft in a Carrboro subdivision and a car-jacking on a nearby Orange County road have town police and county sheriff's investigators asking for information from the public.
Three people are suspects in the incidents, Carrboro Capt. Chris Atack said Thursday. Authorities hope that a home security system in the Lake Hogan Farm subdivision may have had an outside camera that would help police identify them.
The first incident happened about 5:45 p.m. when a man described as black, about 5-foot-9, 16 to 20 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and armed with a handgun accosted a resident who was arriving home in a 2015 BMW X5, Atack said.
The gunman got out of a Nissan as the car pulled into a driveway, the victim reported. Two other men stayed in the Nissan.
The BMW and the Nissan left together, but the Nissan crashed on the way out of the subdivision, and its occupants got in the BMW to flee. Atack said.
Wednesday evening, two men with gun robbed a woman of cash and car keys on Dairyland Road, Atack said.
The car from the second incident was found later Wednesday, but the BMW was not, Atack said.
Carrboro police asked anyone who has information to help them with the first theft to contact Investigator Stewart at 919-918-7412 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information about the carjacking and robbery contact Investigator Williams at 919-245-2951 or call the Crime Stoppers number.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
