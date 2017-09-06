Messiah May
Messiah May CCBI
Messiah May CCBI

Crime

Durham man accused of having pounds of pot at apartment in Raleigh’s North Hills

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 06, 2017 10:53 AM

RALEIGH

A Durham man was being held on $5 million bail in Raleigh on Wednesday after police charged him with having over 10 pounds of marijuana in a North Hills apartment.

Messiah May, 34, was arrested at the apartment in the building at 200 Park at North Hills St. shortly after 7 a.m., records showed.

According to the charges, May had the minimum amount of marijuana required for a charge of trafficking, 10 pounds, but the charge said only that the quantity was between that and 49 pounds.

Fifty pounds is the threshold for the next-highest category of trafficking.

May was listed as living on Old Well Street in Durham.

He was charged with maintaining the North Hills apartment as a place to keep and sell drugs.

May’s arrest was one of several recently in which police have seized multiple pounds of marijuana at one time.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe

How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe 0:51

How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe
DACA students share their personal stories at Durham protest 1:19

DACA students share their personal stories at Durham protest
DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

View More Video