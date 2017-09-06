Durham man accused of having pounds of pot at apartment in Raleigh’s North Hills

A Durham man was being held on $5 million bail in Raleigh on Wednesday after police charged him with having over 10 pounds of marijuana in a North Hills apartment.
Messiah May, 34, was arrested at the apartment in the building at 200 Park at North Hills St. shortly after 7 a.m., records showed.
According to the charges, May had the minimum amount of marijuana required for a charge of trafficking, 10 pounds, but the charge said only that the quantity was between that and 49 pounds.
Fifty pounds is the threshold for the next-highest category of trafficking.
May was listed as living on Old Well Street in Durham.
He was charged with maintaining the North Hills apartment as a place to keep and sell drugs.
May’s arrest was one of several recently in which police have seized multiple pounds of marijuana at one time.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
