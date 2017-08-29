Two elderly couples gunned down at dining-room table. Reward climbs to over $50K

The state is offering a reward for information about a quadruple murder that left two older couples dead in Halifax County on Aug. 21.
The victims were shot through a glass door and killed while they sat playing cards at a dining room table. They’d been shot multiple times.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a reward proclamation Friday offering $20,000 for information leading to a conviction or arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of James Harris, 88, and Janice Harris, 72, and James Whiteley, 76, and Peggy Jo Whitley, 67.
Private citizens and friends of the victims have pooled monies in excess of $30,000 to add to the offered reward’s total, said Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.
Information leading to a credible murder culprit will now garner approximately $51,000.
Sheriff deputies responded to 980 Fishing Creek Road in Enfield, which is in the Glenview Community near N.C. 48, near the Halifax and Nash County line and found the husband and wife pairs dead due to the apparent invasion of the Harris’ home.
The governor’s proclamation states that robbery appeared to be the motive which lead to the slayings.
Tripp has asked that anyone with information call his direct telephone line at the Sheriff’s Office: 252-578-6761.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments