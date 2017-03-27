The Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a car crashing into Falls Lake but discovered no accident

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle crash on I-85 near Mile Marker 184 in which a car allegedly left the pavement and landed in Falls Lake on Monday but an investigation discovered that no such wreck had occurred, said a line-sergeant with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A Highway Patrol office in Granville County received the initial report and alerted authorities in Durham, Sheriff's spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said, Highway Patrol persons based in Durham went to the scene.
The Sheriff's Office assisted the investigation by sending its Search and Rescue team equipped with scuba-diving equipment, trained in salvage techniques and rescue operations, Gibbs said.
No car, truck, SUV or vehicle of any type was found submerged beneath the Lake's waters.
Authorities followed preset procedure by investigating the matter. But, it was concluded that no vehicle had run off Interstate 85 nor had splashed into Falls Lake on Monday.
