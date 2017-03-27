The body found in Lake Mickie has been identified

The person whose body was found in Lake Michie has been identified as Harold Huston Wood, 76, of Hillsborough, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
A fisherman located Wood's body in the water near the Lake Michie boathouse in the 2800 block of Bahama Road, Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the initial call.
The Durham Police Department is conducting a follow-up investigation and additional information will be provided and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
