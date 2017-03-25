Handgun, cellphone, 1998 Honda Accord reported stolen to Durham police

An Apple iPhone 4 valued at $300 and two credit cards were stolen from residence in the 200 block of Gray Street sometime between March 21-22.
▪ A green 1998 Honda Accord valued at $3,000 was stolen from within the 900 block of North Miami Boulevard on March 21.
▪ A handgun valued at $100 was stolen from a home in the 200 block of North Maple Street sometime between March 11-20.
▪ An act of vandalism dealt $200 of damage to a door at a home in the 1600 block of North Roxboro Street on March 18.
▪ An act of vandalism dealt $300 of damage to two windows at the Carolina Duke Motor Inn in the 2500 block of Guess Road sometime between march 16-18.
▪ An act of vandalism dealt $300 of damage to three windows at a home in the 900 block of Belvin Avenue sometime between March 16-17.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
