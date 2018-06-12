One person dies in wreck in Carrboro on Tuesday

One person died after a traffic accident in Carrboro on Tuesday afternoon.
The two-car collision happened about 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 54 and West Main Street, police said.
The person who died, who has not been identified, was pinned in the wreckage. A second person in that vehicle was transported to UNC Hospitals with unknown injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to Carrboro police.
Both eastbound lanes of N.C. 54 were closed after the accident, and westbound lanes were restricted for an hour and a half.
