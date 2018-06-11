Hey Carrboro, want to have your say on 203 South Greensboro? Here's your chance.

The town of Carrboro wants to hear from you about the new library, community recreation center and future home of The ArtsCenter.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carrboro Town Hall. It is the first of at least three information sessions for the project currently named "203 South Greensboro."

Construction at 203 S. Greensboro St., across from Open Eye Cafe, is about a year away, but the designers and the town want to get community input before plans are finalized.

"This is the very beginning of the process," said Carrboro Planning Director Trish McGuire.

The new building will house the Orange County Southern Branch Library, the town's Recreation and Parks offices, and the relocated ArtsCenter. The project has been discussed for more than 20 years but only recently received the go-ahead.

During the last Board of Aldermen meeting, board member Randee Haven-O'Donnell let out a "Whoop" of joy, and said she could not contain her excitement that the project was finally moving forward.

Organizers are seeking input on the types of experiences people want from the building and the programs they would like held there. Participants can expect to engage in small-group activities to explore possibilities.

Team members from the architectural firm Perkins+Will Global will be at the meeting along with town staff and elected officials.

"We are excited to be a part of this project," said Derek Jones of Perkins+Will. "We're working to refine the scope of the project and the schedule and then projecting that out to the completion of construction."

Some of the topics they will address and seek input on are what types of gathering spaces make the most sense, what new programs would be supported at the center, and what to do about parking.

The proposed site now is a town parking lot with about 85 spaces. Many nearby businesses rely on the lot for customer parking. Those spaces will not be available for several months while the new building is constructed.

Additional input meetings are scheduled for July 23 and Aug. 4.